Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 13,102 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period.

BATS:VSGX opened at $54.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

