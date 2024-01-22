Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 13,102 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGXFree Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:VSGX opened at $54.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGXFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 13,102 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGXFree Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 624.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,410,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,056,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 113,888 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,124,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 90,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,180,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VSGX opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGXFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.