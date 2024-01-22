Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

