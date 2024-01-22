Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $97.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

