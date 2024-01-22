Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $61.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

