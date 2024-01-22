Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 46,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.34 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $45.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

