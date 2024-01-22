Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.47 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $152.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average is $142.04. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

