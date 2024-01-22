Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.