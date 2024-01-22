Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $445.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $445.13. The company has a market capitalization of $356.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

