Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 9,599 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 428,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 170,635 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 78,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,590,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 165,581 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 564,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

