Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 20789749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).
Empyrean Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.37.
About Empyrean Energy
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empyrean Energy
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.