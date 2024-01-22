Energi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $150,852.94 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $150,852.94 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00075088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00026389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001408 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 72,919,068 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

