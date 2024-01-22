EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENLC. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.
EnLink Midstream Price Performance
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,247,000 after buying an additional 5,152,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,263,000 after buying an additional 1,458,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
