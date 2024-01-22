Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $245.34 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

