ERC20 Price Down 37.1% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and $1,307.27 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00023082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,230.49 or 0.99864756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011678 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00216759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003880 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

