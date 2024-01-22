Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $371,499.80

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $85.36 million and $371,499.80 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,020.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00169101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.00588106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00382313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00176314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,878,172 coins and its circulating supply is 72,877,062 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

