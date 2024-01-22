ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.13

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $63.13, with a volume of 1419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.