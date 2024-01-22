Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $322.85 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $23.57 or 0.00058497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,284.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00168698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00585767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00379687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00177593 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,168,420 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.