Ethereum Classic Price Tops $23.91 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and $294.76 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $23.91 or 0.00058771 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,678.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00169173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00576781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00377275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00178766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,164,192 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

