Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Evotec Stock Performance
EVO stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Evotec has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.
Evotec Company Profile
