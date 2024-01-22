Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Evotec Stock Performance

EVO stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Evotec has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

