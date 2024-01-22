Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.84. 132,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 214,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.