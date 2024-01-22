Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

