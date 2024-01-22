FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 825.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.53. 31,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,547. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $478.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

