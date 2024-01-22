Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,054.50.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $100,563,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,260.21 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $610.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,266.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $963.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

