Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,280.54

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,280.54 and last traded at $1,271.14, with a volume of 8887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,260.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,054.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $963.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

