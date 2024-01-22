Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Lowered by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,297. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. 4,237,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,816. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.