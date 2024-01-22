Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of FMCC stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 9.05%.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.