Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.38

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 26006996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
