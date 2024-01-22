Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Raised to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FHI opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.