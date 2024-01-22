Fei USD One Day Volume Reaches $167,138.18 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $167,138.18 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018346 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,075.25 or 1.00254152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011721 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00206801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,485,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,226,945 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,485,612.37288552 with 13,226,944.99012323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98097077 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $101,366.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.