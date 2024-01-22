Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $189.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.16.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

