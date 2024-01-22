Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 129.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,375 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,329,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

FCOM traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. 47,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,464. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $853.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

