Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.18

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCLGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 28498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.