Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.18

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 28498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

