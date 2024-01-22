Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

FITB stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,404. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

