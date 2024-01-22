Financial Analysis: Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) vs. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -3,821.29% -207.04% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -7.52% -7.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cellectar Biosciences and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.73%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.60 million ($3.25) -1.12 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.54 million ($0.10) -133.10

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals beats Cellectar Biosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in the preclinical development stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative with Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series; and LegoChemBio. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

