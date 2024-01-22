Financial Contrast: OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) vs. bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OneMedNet and bioAffinity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% bioAffinity Technologies -2,244.15% -80.82% -69.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and bioAffinity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -2.26 bioAffinity Technologies $321,489.00 45.52 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

OneMedNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bioAffinity Technologies.

Summary

OneMedNet beats bioAffinity Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

