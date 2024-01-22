Financial Contrast: Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) vs. H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) and H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pennon Group and H2O Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A H2O Innovation -0.68% 5.82% 2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pennon Group and H2O Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennon Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 H2O Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

H2O Innovation has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given H2O Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H2O Innovation is more favorable than Pennon Group.

44.0% of Pennon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of H2O Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pennon Group and H2O Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 30.50 H2O Innovation $189.12 million 1.48 -$970,000.00 ($0.01) -312.01

Pennon Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H2O Innovation. H2O Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

H2O Innovation beats Pennon Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc. designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants. Its products include the FiberFlex open-source technologies for water treatment systems; the flexMBR for wastewater treatment systems; SILO system for wastewater and water reuse treatment; and FlexBox, a mobile fleet of water and wastewater treatment systems, such as containerized ultrafiltration or reverse osmosis (RO) systems. The company also offers specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water industry, including RO membrane chemicals, such as antiscalants, flocculants, biocides, and cleaning chemicals; corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants; flexible grooved-end couplings, fiberglass reinforced polyester cartridge filter housings, self-cleaning disc and screen filters, bag filters, cartridges, and strainers; and maple farming equipment. In addition, it operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment systems, distribution equipment, and associated assets. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. As of December 8, 2023, H2O Innovation Inc. was taken private.

