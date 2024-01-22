Financial Survey: Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) vs. Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and Applied Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 2.90 $52.20 million $3.14 17.44 Applied Minerals $1.41 million 0.00 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 14.41% -116.28% 7.27% Applied Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Applied Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Centrus Energy has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Centrus Energy and Applied Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centrus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.41%.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Applied Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also offers natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through employees, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 is based in Eureka, Utah.

