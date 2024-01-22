First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

TSE FR opened at C$6.34 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.05 and a 52 week high of C$11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of C$178.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.1069298 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

