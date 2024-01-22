First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,962 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth $306,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.