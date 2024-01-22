First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after buying an additional 801,990 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 88,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,858. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

