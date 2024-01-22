First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.