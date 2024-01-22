First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Boosted by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.65% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $25,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. 413,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,098. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

