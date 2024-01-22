First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Raised by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,295 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 961,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,314. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

