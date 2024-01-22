Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.