Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.15. 32,866,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,825,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

