Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Critical Analysis

Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) and Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Formula One Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Formula One Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Television Broadcasts alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Formula One Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Broadcasts $373.05 million 0.57 -$83.24 million N/A N/A Formula One Group $2.57 billion 5.11 $1.82 billion $1.77 31.65

Volatility & Risk

Formula One Group has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A Formula One Group 18.17% 2.60% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Television Broadcasts and Formula One Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Formula One Group beats Television Broadcasts on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Television Broadcasts

(Get Free Report)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming, e-Commerce Business, Mainland China Operations, and International Operations segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; operation of online social media platform; and music entertainment, and event and digital marketing activities. The OTT Streaming segment provides OTT services; and operates website portals. The e-Commerce Business segment operates e-Commerce platforms under the names Ztore, Neigbuy, and Big Big Shop. The Mainland China Operations segment co-produces dramas; and distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Mainland China. The International Operations segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers; and distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements, as well as film rights and management services; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, sells, and licenses musical works and sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; and provides satellite and subscription television programs, and program licensing and dealership services. Further, the company engages in provision of programs and marketing materials; property investment and other activities; and online sale of groceries. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Television Broadcasts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Broadcasts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.