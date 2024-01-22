Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.00

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53.30 ($0.68), with a volume of 155344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.66).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £160.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,746.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 27,364 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,313.80 ($15,668.41). 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

