Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 882,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,610,157 shares.The stock last traded at $44.67 and had previously closed at $46.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Futu Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Futu by 12.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

