GateToken Price Tops $4.70 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $466.43 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00011678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00023082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,230.49 or 0.99864756 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00216759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,147,848 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,848.14550018 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.76705083 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $822,566.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.