Geegoopuzzle One Day Volume Hits $2,501.21 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003900 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $233.87 million and approximately $2,501.21 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018346 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,075.25 or 1.00254152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011721 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00206801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.65039957 USD and is down -17.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,715.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

